Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) PT Set at €7.80 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €7.80 ($8.76) target price on Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AT1. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €8.40 ($9.44) target price on Aroundtown in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €7.20 ($8.09) target price on Aroundtown in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Hauck Aufhäuser La… set a €8.40 ($9.44) target price on Aroundtown in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays set a €5.00 ($5.62) target price on Aroundtown in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.50 ($8.43) price objective on Aroundtown in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €7.02 ($7.89).

ETR AT1 opened at €5.41 ($6.08) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €5.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €5.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.85, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.33. Aroundtown has a 52 week low of €5.14 ($5.78) and a 52 week high of €7.16 ($8.04).

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

