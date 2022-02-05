Ark (ARK) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $22.68 Million

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 5th. Ark has a total market capitalization of $145.10 million and approximately $22.68 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ark has traded up 25.1% against the US dollar. One Ark coin can now be bought for approximately $1.08 or 0.00002581 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ark alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00006029 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000143 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 38.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000037 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000254 BTC.

About Ark

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 161,278,856 coins and its circulating supply is 134,908,287 coins. Ark’s official message board is blog.ark.io . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ark’s official website is ark.io . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Ark Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.