Arizona State Retirement System Trims Stock Position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 633 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $2,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in A. O. Smith by 1,737.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. 75.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other A. O. Smith news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 9,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total transaction of $716,240.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 4,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total transaction of $350,567.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,169 shares of company stock worth $9,560,832 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AOS shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, A. O. Smith currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.17.

Shares of A. O. Smith stock opened at $73.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.98 and its 200 day moving average is $74.45. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1 year low of $57.81 and a 1 year high of $86.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $995.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $963.75 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 26.35%. A. O. Smith’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.09%.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

