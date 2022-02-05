Arizona State Retirement System Sells 782 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 782 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $3,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 7.7% during the second quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 11,018,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,467,000 after purchasing an additional 789,655 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 10.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,156,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,422,000 after purchasing an additional 302,350 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 73.3% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,739,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,051 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 2.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,658,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,937,000 after purchasing an additional 55,242 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 57.2% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,208,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,161,000 after purchasing an additional 803,845 shares during the period. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $76.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.70 and a 1 year high of $83.45. The company has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.73.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.16. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 5.12%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $2,262,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Henry Schein in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Henry Schein from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Henry Schein from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.83.

Henry Schein Profile

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

