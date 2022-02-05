Arizona State Retirement System Sells 427 Shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,346 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in RPM International were worth $2,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of RPM International by 339.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 102,683 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,106,000 after purchasing an additional 79,342 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in RPM International during the 3rd quarter worth about $359,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in RPM International by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 38,460 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after buying an additional 11,822 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in RPM International during the 3rd quarter worth about $17,083,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in RPM International during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,604,000. 78.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research downgraded shares of RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of RPM International from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of RPM International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of RPM International from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.71.

In other RPM International news, Director Elizabeth F. Whited bought 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $92.09 per share, with a total value of $55,254.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 5,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.91, for a total value of $511,479.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RPM opened at $86.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.16. RPM International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.43 and a fifty-two week high of $101.48.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 26.54%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that RPM International Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is 45.85%.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG); Performance Coatings Group (PCG); Consumer Group; and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

