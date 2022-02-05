Arizona State Retirement System Has $2.58 Million Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 761 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in News were worth $2,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of News in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of News by 2,486.5% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of News in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of News by 98.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of News in the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 63.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NWSA shares. TheStreet raised shares of News from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.96.

Shares of NWSA opened at $22.50 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.01 and a 200 day moving average of $22.89. News Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.58 and a fifty-two week high of $27.97. The firm has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.28. News had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 5.05%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that News Co. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.10%.

About News

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

