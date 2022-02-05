Arizona State Retirement System Has $2.47 Million Position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $2,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 126.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 5,598 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.93, for a total value of $923,278.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RS. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.56.

NYSE:RS opened at $156.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $158.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.02. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 12 month low of $122.61 and a 12 month high of $181.21.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

