Arizona State Retirement System Has $2.39 Million Stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,882 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in AECOM were worth $2,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of AECOM by 473.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 533 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of AECOM by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of AECOM by 182.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 594 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AECOM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of AECOM during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Get AECOM alerts:

Shares of ACM stock opened at $69.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 59.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. AECOM has a 12 month low of $52.45 and a 12 month high of $78.62.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The construction company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. AECOM had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. AECOM’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that AECOM will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. AECOM’s payout ratio is 51.28%.

ACM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AECOM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of AECOM from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of AECOM from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of AECOM from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AECOM from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AECOM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.67.

About AECOM

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AECOM (NYSE:ACM).

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.