Arizona State Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 100,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $2,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 245,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,497,000 after purchasing an additional 53,190 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,051,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,329,000 after purchasing an additional 120,087 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 2nd quarter valued at $188,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 30,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 6,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. 53.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NCLH stock opened at $20.25 on Friday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $17.78 and a 12 month high of $34.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 2.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.94.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($2.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.11) by ($0.06). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 74.83% and a negative net margin of 2,158.84%. The firm had revenue of $153.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.35) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2248.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -8.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.42.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

