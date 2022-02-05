Ares Protocol (ARES) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $979,201.00

Ares Protocol (CURRENCY:ARES) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. One Ares Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0134 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ares Protocol has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar. Ares Protocol has a total market cap of $3.09 million and $979,201.00 worth of Ares Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002403 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001597 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00051455 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,002.11 or 0.07209887 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.17 or 0.00053242 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,506.39 or 0.99682143 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.01 or 0.00052853 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00006461 BTC.

Ares Protocol Profile

Ares Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 231,179,222 coins. Ares Protocol’s official Twitter account is @AresProtocols

Ares Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ares Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ares Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ares Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

