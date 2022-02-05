Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Several other research firms have also commented on ABUS. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Arbutus Biopharma from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Chardan Capital boosted their price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.42.

Arbutus Biopharma stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,928,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,159,605. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.56. Arbutus Biopharma has a 1-year low of $2.38 and a 1-year high of $6.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.51 million, a PE ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 2.74.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.24). The business had revenue of $3.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Arbutus Biopharma will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABUS. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 614.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 375,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 323,186 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 178.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,835,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,682,000 after purchasing an additional 3,737,863 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 366.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 239,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 188,576 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Arbutus Biopharma in the second quarter worth $148,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 219.8% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 37,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 25,830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile

Arbutus Biopharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warminster, PA.

