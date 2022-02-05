Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) Shares Bought by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) by 366.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 583,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 458,420 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 1.36% of Applied Genetic Technologies worth $1,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AGTC. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 92.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,751,318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,848,000 after acquiring an additional 841,970 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 29.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 598,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after buying an additional 137,404 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 121.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 225,289 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 123,550 shares in the last quarter. Knoll Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies during the second quarter worth $391,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 69.0% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 195,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Genetic Technologies alerts:

Shares of AGTC opened at $2.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Applied Genetic Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $9.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.81.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Applied Genetic Technologies Co. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.33.

Applied Genetic Technologies Company Profile

Applied Genetic Technologies Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy platform to develop transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. It has clinical trials in the field of ophthalmology, optogenetics, adrenoleukodystrophy, and otology.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.