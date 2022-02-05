Apollon Limassol (APL) Price Hits $1.75 on Exchanges

Apollon Limassol (CURRENCY:APL) traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 5th. In the last seven days, Apollon Limassol has traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Apollon Limassol coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.75 or 0.00004215 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Apollon Limassol has a total market capitalization of $575,269.17 and approximately $41,023.00 worth of Apollon Limassol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.42 or 0.00189222 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.30 or 0.00032086 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002466 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.27 or 0.00391574 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.21 or 0.00070486 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000483 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00008829 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Apollon Limassol Coin Profile

Apollon Limassol uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 28th, 2018. Apollon Limassol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 329,305 coins. Apollon Limassol’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency . The official website for Apollon Limassol is www.apollon.com.cy/en . The official message board for Apollon Limassol is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

Apollon Limassol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollon Limassol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollon Limassol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apollon Limassol using one of the exchanges listed above.

