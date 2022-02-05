Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) Announces Earnings Results

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Apollo Investment had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 63.83%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ:AINV opened at $13.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.06 and a 200 day moving average of $13.30. The company has a market cap of $866.22 million, a PE ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Apollo Investment has a 12-month low of $11.75 and a 12-month high of $15.27.
Apollo Investment declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the asset manager to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AINV shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Apollo Investment from $13.75 to $13.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.
About Apollo Investment
Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: AINV) , a Maryland corporation organized on February 2, 2004, is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company (”BDC”) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the ”1940 Act”).
