Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) Announces Earnings Results

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Apollo Investment had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 63.83%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:AINV opened at $13.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.06 and a 200 day moving average of $13.30. The company has a market cap of $866.22 million, a PE ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Apollo Investment has a 12-month low of $11.75 and a 12-month high of $15.27.

Apollo Investment declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the asset manager to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Apollo Investment stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) by 32.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,228 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,407 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Apollo Investment were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AINV shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Apollo Investment from $13.75 to $13.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: AINV) , a Maryland corporation organized on February 2, 2004, is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company (”BDC”) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the ”1940 Act”).

