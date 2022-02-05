Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) Shares Purchased by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) by 44.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,929 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,690 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apollo Investment were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AINV. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in Apollo Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,000. NinePointTwo Capital LLC bought a new position in Apollo Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Pictet & Cie Europe SA bought a new position in Apollo Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Apollo Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apollo Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $180,000. 31.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AINV opened at $13.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $866.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.86. Apollo Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $11.75 and a 12-month high of $15.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.30.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Apollo Investment had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 63.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apollo Investment Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Investment announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the asset manager to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have commented on AINV shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Apollo Investment from $13.75 to $13.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th.

Apollo Investment Company Profile

Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: AINV) , a Maryland corporation organized on February 2, 2004, is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company (”BDC”) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the ”1940 Act”).

