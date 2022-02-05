AntiMatter (MATTER) Reaches Market Cap of $14.92 Million

AntiMatter (CURRENCY:MATTER) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 5th. One AntiMatter coin can now be bought for approximately $0.48 or 0.00000995 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. AntiMatter has a market capitalization of $14.92 million and approximately $270,205.00 worth of AntiMatter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, AntiMatter has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get AntiMatter alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002412 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004182 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001095 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002411 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00043342 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.43 or 0.00111941 BTC.

AntiMatter Profile

AntiMatter is a coin. It launched on February 19th, 2021. AntiMatter’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,301,449 coins. AntiMatter’s official Twitter account is @antimatterdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “AntiMatter is a lightweight on-chain DeFi perpetual derivative protocol based on a polarized token model. Antimatter will aim for simplicity and normalization as the main priority for every product released. The initial Antimatter product will be an ETH perpetual put option product where anyone can short and long at any given time with secondary market opportunities (market-making and arbitrage). “

AntiMatter Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AntiMatter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AntiMatter should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AntiMatter using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AntiMatter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AntiMatter and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.