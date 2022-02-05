Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.67.

Shares of ATEX opened at $53.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $985.34 million, a PE ratio of -20.25 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.58. Anterix has a 12-month low of $34.85 and a 12-month high of $66.55.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.04). Anterix had a negative return on equity of 22.27% and a negative net margin of 6,017.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.69) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Anterix will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Anterix news, Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total value of $1,380,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Hamid Akhavan bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $61.04 per share, for a total transaction of $152,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 2,700 shares of company stock worth $164,058. 4.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Anterix in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Anterix in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Anterix in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN grew its position in shares of Anterix by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 58,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Anterix during the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. 82.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Anterix

Anterix, Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The firm focuses on commercializing spectrum assets to enable targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies and solutions. It’s solutions include Private LTE and Active Ecosystem. The company was founded by Peter Joel Lasensky and Richard Edward Rohmann in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, NJ.

