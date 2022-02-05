Andrew S. Pascal Acquires 28,400 Shares of PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) Stock

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) CEO Andrew S. Pascal bought 28,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.32 per share, for a total transaction of $122,688.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of MYPS stock opened at $4.66 on Friday. PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $11.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.70.

Get PLAYSTUDIOS alerts:

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $70.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.30 million. Analysts expect that PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered PLAYSTUDIOS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PLAYSTUDIOS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.31.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the second quarter valued at about $602,000. Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the second quarter valued at about $104,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the second quarter valued at about $440,000. Linden Advisors LP purchased a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS in the second quarter worth about $3,339,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS in the second quarter worth about $831,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.71% of the company’s stock.

About PLAYSTUDIOS

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc, a gaming studio, develops and operates free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms. The company's collection of titles is powered by its playAWARDS loyalty marketing platform, which enables players to earn rewards from a portfolio of entertainment, retail, technology, travel, leisure, and gaming brands across 17 countries and four continents.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for PLAYSTUDIOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLAYSTUDIOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.