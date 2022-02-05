Analyzing Vistas Media Acquisition (NASDAQ:VMAC) and Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK)

Vistas Media Acquisition (NASDAQ:VMAC) and Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Vistas Media Acquisition has a beta of 0.03, meaning that its stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Urban One has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Vistas Media Acquisition and Urban One’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vistas Media Acquisition N/A N/A N/A Urban One 13.72% 26.74% 4.81%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vistas Media Acquisition and Urban One’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vistas Media Acquisition N/A N/A $940,000.00 N/A N/A Urban One $376.34 million 0.60 -$8.11 million $1.13 3.89

Vistas Media Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Urban One.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Vistas Media Acquisition and Urban One, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vistas Media Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00 Urban One 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vistas Media Acquisition currently has a consensus target price of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 72.94%. Given Vistas Media Acquisition’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Vistas Media Acquisition is more favorable than Urban One.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

65.3% of Vistas Media Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.4% of Urban One shares are held by institutional investors. 50.5% of Urban One shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Urban One beats Vistas Media Acquisition on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vistas Media Acquisition Company Profile

Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Urban One Company Profile

Urban One, Inc. is a multi-media company, which engages in the radio broadcasting operation that targets African-American and urban listeners. It operates through the following segments: Radio Broadcasting, Reach Media, Digital, and Cable Television. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes all the broadcasting related operations. The Reach Media segment consists of the Tom Joyner Morning Show and its related activities. The Digital segment focuses on its online business, including the operations of Interactive One. The Cable Television segment deals with TV One’s operations. The company was founded by Catherine L. Hughes in 1980 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, MD.

