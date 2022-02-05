Analyzing Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) and Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV)

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) and Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Momentive Global and Meta Platforms’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Momentive Global -23.41% -28.33% -11.02% Meta Platforms 35.88% 30.22% 24.32%

This table compares Momentive Global and Meta Platforms’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Momentive Global $375.61 million 6.83 -$91.58 million ($0.68) -25.07 Meta Platforms $85.97 billion 7.67 $29.15 billion $14.01 16.92

Meta Platforms has higher revenue and earnings than Momentive Global. Momentive Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Meta Platforms, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.0% of Momentive Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.6% of Meta Platforms shares are held by institutional investors. 17.1% of Momentive Global shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.0% of Meta Platforms shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Momentive Global and Meta Platforms, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Momentive Global 0 3 1 0 2.25 Meta Platforms 1 9 33 1 2.77

Momentive Global presently has a consensus target price of $55.33, indicating a potential upside of 224.54%. Meta Platforms has a consensus target price of $342.86, indicating a potential upside of 44.61%. Given Momentive Global’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Momentive Global is more favorable than Meta Platforms.

Volatility & Risk

Momentive Global has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Meta Platforms has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Meta Platforms beats Momentive Global on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Momentive Global Company Profile

Momentive Global, Inc. provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey. Momentive Global was founded by Ryan Finley in 1999 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc., (formerly known as Facebook, Inc.) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms. The company operates through two segments. The Family of Apps (FOA) segment which includes Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp and other services, and the Reality Labs (RL) segment, which includes augmented and virtual reality related consumer hardware, software and content. The company was founded by Mark Elliot Zuckerberg, Dustin Moskovitz, Chris R. Hughes, Andrew McCollum, and Eduardo P. Saverin on February 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

