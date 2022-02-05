Analyzing Butler National (OTCMKTS:BUKS) and Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF)

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) and Butler National (OTCMKTS:BUKS) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Xponential Fitness and Butler National, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xponential Fitness 0 0 8 1 3.11 Butler National 0 0 0 0 N/A

Xponential Fitness currently has a consensus price target of $23.56, suggesting a potential upside of 27.85%. Given Xponential Fitness’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Xponential Fitness is more favorable than Butler National.

Profitability

This table compares Xponential Fitness and Butler National’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xponential Fitness N/A N/A N/A Butler National 10.30% 17.70% 7.19%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Xponential Fitness and Butler National’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xponential Fitness N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Butler National $61.48 million 0.92 $1.43 million $0.10 7.13

Butler National has higher revenue and earnings than Xponential Fitness.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.6% of Butler National shares are held by institutional investors. 22.3% of Butler National shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Butler National beats Xponential Fitness on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Xponential Fitness

Xponential Fitness Inc. is a curator of boutique fitness brands across multiple verticals. The company built and curated a diversified platform of boutique fitness brands spanning across verticals including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running and yoga. Its portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, AKT, YogaSix and STRIDE. Xponential Fitness Inc. is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Butler National

Butler National Corp. engages in the aerospace and professional services industries. It operates through two segments: Aerospace and Professional Services. The Aerospace segment offers aircraft modifications, special mission and regulatory-driven aircraft solutions. It provides systems integration, engineering, manufacturing, installation, service, overhaul and repair of aircraft and aircraft-related products. The Professional Services segment provides professional management services in the gaming industry. It also offers professional architectural, engineering and management support services. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Olathe, KS.

