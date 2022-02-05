Analysts Set SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) PT at C$33.00

Shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$33.00.

SRU.UN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities upped their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst stock traded down C$0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$30.49. 331,625 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,222. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$31.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$30.83. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a 52-week low of C$23.70 and a 52-week high of C$32.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.56, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of C$5.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.69.

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

