Analysts Set Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Target Price at $2,555.00

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $2,555.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on JMPLY shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,510 ($33.75) to GBX 2,320 ($31.19) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Johnson Matthey from GBX 3,600 ($48.40) to GBX 2,800 ($37.64) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,800 ($37.64) to GBX 2,600 ($34.96) in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Johnson Matthey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd.

Get Johnson Matthey alerts:

OTCMKTS:JMPLY traded down $1.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.55. 4,602 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,729. Johnson Matthey has a twelve month low of $48.39 and a twelve month high of $95.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.85 and a 200 day moving average of $68.36.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a $0.5656 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th.

Johnson Matthey Company Profile

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Matthey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Matthey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.