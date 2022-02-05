Analysts Set Expectations for Tenable Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:TENB)

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tenable in a report issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. William Blair analyst J. Ho expects that the company will earn ($0.11) per share for the quarter.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Tenable in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Tenable from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Tenable from $65.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.45.

NASDAQ TENB opened at $50.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of -144.71 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.20. Tenable has a 12-month low of $35.32 and a 12-month high of $56.91.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $149.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.55 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a negative return on equity of 14.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

In other news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total transaction of $1,832,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 7,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total transaction of $383,981.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 136,028 shares of company stock valued at $6,894,742. 8.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tenable by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,013,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 108.2% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 66,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,650,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

