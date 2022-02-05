Analysts Set Expectations for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BIP)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) – Raymond James lowered their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report issued on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $0.95 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.02. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.95 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.35 EPS.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.80). The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.90.

Shares of NYSE BIP opened at $60.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.39. The company has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 0.79. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 52-week low of $50.00 and a 52-week high of $62.48.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 194,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 13.9% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 42.9% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 48,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 14,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 45.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 902,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,151,000 after purchasing an additional 280,506 shares in the last quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a boost from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.58%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

