Analysts Set Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Price Target at C$14.39

Shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$14.39.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. CIBC decreased their target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$14.50 to C$14.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. raised Chartwell Retirement Residences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$14.50 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Chartwell Retirement Residences stock traded up C$0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching C$12.27. The company had a trading volume of 254,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,226. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 52 week low of C$10.45 and a 52 week high of C$13.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$11.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 766.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 287.25.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. Chartwell Retirement Residences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,825.00%.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Company Profile

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

