Analysts Offer Predictions for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP’s Q4 2021 Earnings (TSE:BIP)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (TSE:BIP) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 1st. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.90 for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperfrom Under Weight” rating on the stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners is a leading global infrastructure company that owns and operates high-quality, long-life assets in the utilities, transport, midstream and data infrastructure sectors across North and South America, Asia Pacific and Europe. The Company is focused on assets that have contracted and regulated revenues that generate stable and predictable cash flows.

