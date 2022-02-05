Analysts Offer Predictions for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP’s Q4 2021 Earnings (TSE:BIP)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (TSE:BIP) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 1st. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.90 for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperfrom Under Weight” rating on the stock.
Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile
