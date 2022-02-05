Analysts Offer Predictions for Alphabet Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Alphabet in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein expects that the information services provider will post earnings of $25.81 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $3,500.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q2 2022 earnings at $29.04 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $29.82 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $33.54 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $118.52 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $142.76 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on GOOGL. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,825.00 to $2,965.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,430.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,358.79.

GOOGL opened at $2,865.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $1,990.23 and a 12 month high of $3,030.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2,823.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,816.91.

Alphabet shares are set to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $30.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $26.85 by $3.84. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same period last year, the business posted $22.30 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,245,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 284 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.24% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

