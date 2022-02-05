Analysts Issue Forecasts for Spin Master Corp.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:TOY)

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Spin Master in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.26 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.18. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Spin Master’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.15 by C$0.44. The company had revenue of C$899.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$750.77 million.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TOY. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Spin Master from C$40.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Spin Master from C$61.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank upped their price target on Spin Master from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cormark boosted their price objective on Spin Master from C$59.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$55.73.

Spin Master stock opened at C$48.62 on Thursday. Spin Master has a 1 year low of C$25.54 and a 1 year high of C$54.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$44.85 and its 200 day moving average price is C$45.61. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.32.

In other Spin Master news, Senior Officer Mark Segal sold 33,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$48.61, for a total transaction of C$1,639,977.19. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 197,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,621,024.52.

Spin Master Company Profile

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

