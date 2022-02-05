Analysts Expect Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) to Post -$0.90 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.90) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Zogenix’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.09) and the highest is ($0.56). Zogenix reported earnings per share of ($1.18) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Zogenix will report full-year earnings of ($3.99) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.18) to ($3.65). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.87) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.45) to ($2.20). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Zogenix.

Get Zogenix alerts:

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $22.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.71 million. Zogenix had a negative return on equity of 80.20% and a negative net margin of 381.69%. Zogenix’s revenue for the quarter was up 690.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.02) earnings per share.

ZGNX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim cut Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JMP Securities downgraded Zogenix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Zogenix from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.10.

In other Zogenix news, Director Erle T. Mast sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.09, for a total value of $391,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Erle T. Mast sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total value of $32,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,555 shares of company stock worth $486,075. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Zogenix during the first quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Zogenix by 19.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Zogenix by 15.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,678,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,132,000 after buying an additional 755,896 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Zogenix by 65.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 236,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after buying an additional 93,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Zogenix during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Shares of ZGNX stock opened at $26.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.64 and its 200 day moving average is $15.98. Zogenix has a twelve month low of $11.03 and a twelve month high of $26.57. The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Zogenix Company Profile

Zogenix, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) therapies and products for the treatment orphan diseases and other CNS disorders. Its products include Fintepla and MT1621. The company was founded by Stephen James Farr, Cam L.

See Also: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zogenix (ZGNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zogenix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zogenix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.