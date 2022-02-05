Analysts Expect The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) to Post $4.98 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $4.98 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Scotts Miracle-Gro’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $5.14 and the lowest is $4.75. Scotts Miracle-Gro posted earnings of $5.64 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scotts Miracle-Gro will report full-year earnings of $8.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.70 to $8.59. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $9.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.90 to $10.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Scotts Miracle-Gro.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $566.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.18 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 56.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SMG. Barclays began coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.88.

Shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $132.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.61. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 12 month low of $130.91 and a 12 month high of $254.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.53%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 177.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 134.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 289.8% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 61.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

