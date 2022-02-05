Analysts Expect The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $779.17 Million

Equities research analysts predict that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) will report $779.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Cheesecake Factory’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $792.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $765.47 million. Cheesecake Factory reported sales of $554.55 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cheesecake Factory will report full year sales of $2.93 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.92 billion to $2.94 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.16 billion to $3.34 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cheesecake Factory.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.05). Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $754.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. Cheesecake Factory’s quarterly revenue was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

CAKE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Piper Sandler cut Cheesecake Factory from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $65.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Wedbush cut their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Cheesecake Factory from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.64.

Shares of Cheesecake Factory stock traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $36.48. The stock had a trading volume of 668,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,140. Cheesecake Factory has a twelve month low of $33.42 and a twelve month high of $65.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 280.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.57.

In related news, Director Edie A. Ames acquired 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.12 per share, for a total transaction of $74,448.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,978,928 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $269,758,000 after purchasing an additional 663,896 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,357,446 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $236,087,000 after purchasing an additional 200,605 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,579,860 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $74,253,000 after purchasing an additional 379,860 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,471,060 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $79,702,000 after purchasing an additional 86,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 204.5% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,371,581 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,697,000 after purchasing an additional 921,127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

