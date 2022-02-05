Analysts Expect Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mesa Air Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.01). Mesa Air Group reported earnings of $0.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 122.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Mesa Air Group will report full year earnings of $0.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to $0.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $1.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Mesa Air Group.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $130.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.65 million. Mesa Air Group had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share.

MESA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Mesa Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.38.

Shares of MESA traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.78. 712,340 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 506,723. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.24. The firm has a market cap of $171.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.76. Mesa Air Group has a 12-month low of $4.45 and a 12-month high of $17.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MESA. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 123.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 6,662.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,730 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 708.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,950 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Mesa Air Group in the third quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 65.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,058 shares during the period. 56.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mesa Air Group Company Profile

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as a commercial aviation holding company, which engages in the provision of regional air carrier and passenger transportation services. Its fleet include American Eagle, United Express, and DHL Express flights. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

