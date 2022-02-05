Analysts Expect Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.15 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ladder Capital’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the highest is $0.18. Ladder Capital reported earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 200%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ladder Capital will report full-year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.08. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ladder Capital.
LADR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 price target on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.13.
Ladder Capital stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.61. 541,664 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 536,873. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.31 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 94.17 and a current ratio of 94.17. Ladder Capital has a 52-week low of $9.92 and a 52-week high of $12.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.85 and its 200 day moving average is $11.62.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.89%. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 615.43%.
About Ladder Capital
Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.
