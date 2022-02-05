Analysts Anticipate Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) to report earnings of $0.13 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Travelzoo’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.04. Travelzoo posted earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,200%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Travelzoo will report full-year earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Travelzoo.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TZOO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barrington Research dropped their price target on Travelzoo from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of TZOO opened at $9.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $112.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.10. Travelzoo has a 1 year low of $8.11 and a 1 year high of $19.83.

In other Travelzoo news, CEO Holger Bartel sold 30,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $312,813.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ralph Bartel acquired 61,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.26 per share, for a total transaction of $630,990.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 132,531 shares of company stock worth $1,362,974. 54.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TZOO. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Travelzoo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in shares of Travelzoo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Travelzoo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,823 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 5,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.26% of the company’s stock.

Travelzoo Company Profile

Travelzoo operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com); the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter; and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.

