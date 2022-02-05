Analysts Anticipate Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) will report earnings of $0.74 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.81. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries reported earnings of $0.68 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will report full year earnings of $2.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.62. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $2.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Teva Pharmaceutical Industries.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus cut Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 932.2% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 3,738 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 115.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,601 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. 47.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $8.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 12-month low of $7.73 and a 12-month high of $13.30. The stock has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.10.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

