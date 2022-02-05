Analysts Anticipate Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) will report earnings of $0.74 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.81. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries reported earnings of $0.68 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 9th.
On average, analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will report full year earnings of $2.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.62. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $2.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Teva Pharmaceutical Industries.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus cut Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $8.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 12-month low of $7.73 and a 12-month high of $13.30. The stock has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.10.
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.
