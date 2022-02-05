Analysts Anticipate Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.21 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.21) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Taysha Gene Therapies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.33) and the highest is ($0.96). The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Taysha Gene Therapies will report full-year earnings of ($4.52) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.67) to ($4.27). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($4.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.04) to ($3.66). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Taysha Gene Therapies.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($0.33). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.28) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TSHA. Guggenheim began coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Taysha Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Shares of TSHA traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.94. The stock had a trading volume of 581,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,184. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a current ratio of 4.56. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 52 week low of $6.57 and a 52 week high of $31.60.

In other news, Director Paul B. Manning acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.54 per share, for a total transaction of $250,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO R.A. Session II acquired 42,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.44 per share, with a total value of $528,923.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 65,518 shares of company stock valued at $803,064. 41.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 138.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 310.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $154,000. 48.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

