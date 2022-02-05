Analysts Anticipate Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.38 Billion

Brokerages predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) will announce sales of $5.38 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Steel Dynamics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.29 billion and the highest is $5.47 billion. Steel Dynamics posted sales of $3.54 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will report full year sales of $18.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.16 billion to $18.64 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $15.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.27 billion to $18.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Steel Dynamics.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.84 by ($0.06). Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 63.43%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 104.2% on a year-over-year basis.

STLD has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $72.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Steel Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.17.

Shares of NASDAQ STLD opened at $58.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.78. Steel Dynamics has a 1-year low of $37.52 and a 1-year high of $74.37. The firm has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 6.63%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STLD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 12.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,048,000 after buying an additional 28,050 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 38,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the second quarter worth about $208,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 669.8% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 108,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,487,000 after purchasing an additional 94,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the second quarter worth about $271,000. 78.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Steel Dynamics (STLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.