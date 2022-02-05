Analysts Anticipate Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) to Announce $0.58 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Diebold Nixdorf’s earnings. Diebold Nixdorf reported earnings of $0.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf will report full year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $2.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Diebold Nixdorf.

DBD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

In related news, Director Matthew Goldfarb bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.95 per share, for a total transaction of $71,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 82,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 19,499 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Diebold Nixdorf during the fourth quarter valued at $302,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the fourth quarter valued at $657,000. Finally, Lapides Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 272,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 107,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DBD traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,062,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,093. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.17 and a 200-day moving average of $9.89. The company has a market capitalization of $646.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 2.99. Diebold Nixdorf has a 12-month low of $7.92 and a 12-month high of $17.30.

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software-led services, self-service delivery and security systems to financial, retail, commercial, and government markets. It offers financial self-services such as self-service support and maintenance, value-added services, self-service software, and self-service products, and security solutions including physical and electronic security.

