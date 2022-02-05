AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 17.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis.

AME traded down $3.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $134.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,076,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,104. The stock has a market cap of $31.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.71, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. AMETEK has a twelve month low of $116.85 and a twelve month high of $148.07.

Get AMETEK alerts:

In other news, Director Ruby R. Chandy sold 1,802 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.90, for a total transaction of $255,703.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,500 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total value of $208,935.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,105 shares of company stock worth $10,912,059 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research raised AMETEK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.00.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.