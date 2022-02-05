Ameritas Investment Company LLC Increases Position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) by 278.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,664 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,674 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QYLD. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the third quarter valued at $41,000.

Shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF stock opened at $20.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.37. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 52-week low of $19.43 and a 52-week high of $23.58.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th were issued a dividend of $0.203 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 24th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.77%.

