Ameritas Investment Company LLC Has $666,000 Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 332.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,937 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,641 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VFC. Amundi acquired a new position in V.F. in the 2nd quarter worth $241,803,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 4,144.6% during the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,443,245 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $96,697,000 after buying an additional 1,409,243 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,220,855 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,315,240,000 after buying an additional 995,982 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,042,656 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $741,842,000 after buying an additional 965,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,299,903 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $890,961,000 after buying an additional 839,726 shares during the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get V.F. alerts:

In other news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen purchased 3,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.50 per share, for a total transaction of $193,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total transaction of $567,575.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VFC opened at $63.12 on Friday. V.F. Co. has a 12 month low of $61.49 and a 12 month high of $90.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.00 and its 200-day moving average is $73.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 34.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is 56.34%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VFC. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of V.F. from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of V.F. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of V.F. from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of V.F. from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of V.F. from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.63.

V.F. Company Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

Recommended Story: What is Compound Interest?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.