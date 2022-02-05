Ameritas Investment Company LLC Has $608,000 Stock Holdings in MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) by 4.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 167,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,627 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in MFS Intermediate Income Trust were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust during the third quarter worth $37,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust during the third quarter worth $39,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust during the third quarter worth $44,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust during the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust during the third quarter worth $51,000. 32.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MFS Intermediate Income Trust alerts:

Shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust stock opened at $3.36 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.52 and its 200-day moving average is $3.62. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a 12-month low of $3.31 and a 12-month high of $3.82.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Profile

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN).

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Intermediate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Intermediate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.