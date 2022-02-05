Ameritas Investment Company LLC Has $558,000 Stock Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 87.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 307 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,205 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,070,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.7% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 16,325 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,309,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 27.7% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,869,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,069 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,859,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 65.7% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 4,413 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. 89.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. OTR Global cut Chipotle Mexican Grill to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,105.00 to $2,190.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Gordon Haskett upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $1,800.00 to $1,750.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,150.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,988.07.

CMG opened at $1,483.44 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,256.27 and a 52-week high of $1,958.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.74 billion, a PE ratio of 59.53, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,597.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,756.31.

In related news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,720.00, for a total transaction of $344,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

