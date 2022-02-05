Ameritas Investment Company LLC Buys 1,220 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 24.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,236 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SHY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 283,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,421,000 after acquiring an additional 36,964 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $266,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 62.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 2,506 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.9% in the second quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 58,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,069,000 after buying an additional 10,976 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY opened at $84.70 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $84.66 and a twelve month high of $86.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.36 and a 200-day moving average of $85.82.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be given a $0.023 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 1st.

