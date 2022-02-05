Ameritas Investment Company LLC Boosts Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYH opened at $278.69 on Friday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 52-week low of $238.04 and a 52-week high of $302.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $285.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $285.55.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

