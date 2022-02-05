Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $721.96 Million

Brokerages forecast that Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) will post sales of $721.96 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Americold Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $713.27 million and the highest estimate coming in at $731.30 million. Americold Realty Trust reported sales of $523.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 37.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will report full year sales of $2.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.71 billion to $2.73 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.87 billion to $3.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Americold Realty Trust.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.26). Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.73% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS.

COLD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.20.

NYSE:COLD opened at $27.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.80, a P/E/G ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.69. Americold Realty Trust has a one year low of $26.52 and a one year high of $40.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently -293.32%.

In other news, insider Kelly Hefner Barrett bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.19 per share, for a total transaction of $87,570.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NTV Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $388,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Americold Realty Trust by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 479,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,736,000 after purchasing an additional 7,507 shares in the last quarter. Forward Management LLC acquired a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,703,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Americold Realty Trust by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 70,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $306,000.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

Read More: Quick Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Americold Realty Trust (COLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.