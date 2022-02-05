American Century Companies Inc. Sells 87,917 Shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 87,917 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Daqo New Energy were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Daqo New Energy by 5.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,033,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $229,911,000 after purchasing an additional 222,643 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 15.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,720,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $176,868,000 after purchasing an additional 364,440 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 48.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,653,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $172,499,000 after purchasing an additional 866,648 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Daqo New Energy by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,995,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,740,000 after acquiring an additional 542,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Daqo New Energy by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,712,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $111,353,000 after acquiring an additional 570,468 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DQ opened at $37.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $34.47 and a 12 month high of $130.33. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.34.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DQ. TheStreet lowered shares of Daqo New Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Daqo New Energy from $146.50 to $139.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective (up from $52.00) on shares of Daqo New Energy in a report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Daqo New Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.18.

About Daqo New Energy

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

