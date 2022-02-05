American Century Companies Inc. Increases Stock Position in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) by 12.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 90,978 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,984 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Talos Energy were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TALO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Talos Energy by 182.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 334,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,602,000 after purchasing an additional 215,842 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Talos Energy by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Talos Energy by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 6,584 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Talos Energy by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 67,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Talos Energy by 85.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 113,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 52,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

TALO opened at $11.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $952.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 2.99. Talos Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.57 and a fifty-two week high of $18.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.37 and its 200 day moving average is $11.42.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $290.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.80 million. Talos Energy had a negative return on equity of 8.74% and a negative net margin of 66.91%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Talos Energy Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on TALO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Talos Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Talos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.79.

In other Talos Energy news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 51,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total value of $559,381.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy S. Duncan purchased 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.80 per share, for a total transaction of $343,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,109,868 shares of company stock worth $91,787,376. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

