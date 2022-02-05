American Century Companies Inc. Has $1.17 Million Position in Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR)

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its stake in Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,672 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Cimpress worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMPR. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cimpress in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 36.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cimpress during the second quarter worth approximately $174,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cimpress during the second quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 14.0% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

CMPR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on Cimpress from $138.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday.

CMPR opened at $62.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -38.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.46. Cimpress plc has a 1 year low of $61.75 and a 1 year high of $122.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.71.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.50. Cimpress had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. Analysts anticipate that Cimpress plc will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Cimpress Profile

Cimpress Plc invests in and builds entrepreneurial and mass-customization businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. The Vistaprint segment includes the operations of global vistaprint websites and webs-branded business, which is managed with the vistaprint-branded digital business.

